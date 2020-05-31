You don't necessarily need to have all the money in the world to help someone in need, sometimes all you need is a heart of gold.
Here's one such story that will reinstate your faith in humanity.
He's not only helping them with their luggage but, he's also providing them with food and he refuses to take money for his services.
This is mujibullah— Hamza Siddiqui (@MohdHAMZASiddi1) May 29, 2020
Coolie by profession
Helping laborers at Charbag station by picking up carrying them
Refusing to take money
Saying that they are doing their work for free
No need for money you're in the furnace of the situation yourself
Walking 6 kilometers daily for this work pic.twitter.com/OaCcYCSZMf
Mujibullah works 8-10 hours daily at Charbag station and he manages to lift around 50 kgs even at the age of 80 which is commendable. When he was asked as to why he is helping migrants free of cost, he said it is his duty.
This generous man walks 6 kms everyday to work to help those in need. His efforts have also been recognised by Priyanka Gandhi who awarded him with a certificate of appreciation for his kind gesture.
@INCIndia Gen secy @priyankagandhi— Shailvee Sharda (@shailveesTOI) May 30, 2020
sent a letter of appreciation to #Mujibullah, the coolie at city’s charbagh station who is ferrying the luggage of migrant families free of cost. @TOILucknow @timesofindia @manishsNBT @pra0902 @INCUttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/ohWNok84qu
Even a small gesture can make a huge difference. Truly inspiring!