Since the 21-day lockdown was announced by PM Modi, essential items like pulses, vegetables, fruits and even sanitary napkins have been going off the shelves at most grocery stores.

This has become one of the major concerns as sanitary napkins are essential commodities but, the Lucknow administration has a solution for the problem.

The Lucknow district administration has decided to deliver sanitary napkins, soaps and hand sanitizers to women, free of cost, at their door step, amid the lockdown.

The Lucknow district administration has decided to provide free sanitary napkins, soaps and hand sanitizers to women at their homes.

While talking about the noble initiative, Abhishek Prakash, the District Magistrate said, all these essential items will be made available for all women through six 'Sakhi' vans.

Mr Prakash stated, the administration had to come up with this plan since there were women and girls in some areas who didn't have access to sanitary napkins during the lockdown. He said:

We learnt that during lockdown, women and girls in some areas could not get sanitary napkins. We have prepared a route chart of those areas. The vans will reach there and provide them with free napkins, soaps and sanitizers.

Moreover, women aren't being able to purchase sanitary napkins as it is not available anymore in most grocery stores in the city and ordering it online is also not an option since, online portals are mostly delivering food items like flour, pulses, rice etc.

And, this is majorly why the Lucknow administration had to come up with this idea. Want to know how you can avail this service? Women who want to avail these essential items can call this helpline number provided by the authorities: 7905323611.

People on Twitter also lauded the Lucknow authorities for their selfless gesture.

Good Gesture — 🇮🇳 $hree || श्री || (@SAMsHowitzer) April 9, 2020

Sweet gesture of Lko admin...

I appreciate it by ❤️ — AJAY KAPOOR🇮🇳 (@ajaykapoorlko) April 10, 2020

Amazing thought process.... thinking about the very critical and taboo problem faced by women specially in the rural areas... hats off to the concerned government...and the authorities who shall implement and execute it.. — [email protected] (@PawarChaitra) April 10, 2020

A perceptible move. Must be followed by the other state Authorities and Governments. #lockdownextension #fightagainstcorona #COVIDー19 — Ishvinder Singh (@Ishvindersingh) April 9, 2020

This is a great initiative and we hope other states follow suit.