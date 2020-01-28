Want to make Valentine's Day special for your better half? Well, we have some good news.

Our reliable sources have just confirmed that Tiffany & Co. is opening its first store in New Delhi just in time for Valentine's and we can't contain our excitement.

The luxury store has been inaugurated at The Chanakya Mall in New Delhi through a joint venture with Reliance Brands which belongs to billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

The store offers assortment of silver and gold bracelets, necklaces, rings and a wide range of tableware featuring the signature Tiffany robin-egg blue.

You could also buy sleep eyewear pieces and high-end jewellery items with gemstones for your lady love. What say?

This year, another store is going to open in Mumbai very soon. It's about to get sparkly!

