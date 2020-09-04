On Monday, MacKenzie Scott who is a renowned novelist and a philanthropist took the spot as the world's richest woman.



Scott is also the former wife of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon. As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, she has a net worth of $67.4 billion.



American Novelist MacKenzie Scott is now the richest woman in the world as per the Bloomberg index @business #currentaffairs #dailycurrentaffairs pic.twitter.com/WUNktW3ngm — Daily Current Affairs (@dca_org) September 3, 2020

Scott even beat L'Oreal SA heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, after which she became the world's 12th richest person.

She received a total of 25% stock in Amazon along with a 4% share in the company as her divorce settlement when she separated from Bezos in 2019. This is equal to a whopping $38 billion.



At that time, Scott became the third richest woman in the world. Reportedly, Amazon's share went from $2,000 to $3,500 as there was a surge in online shopping and home delivery due to the pandemic.

This made Scott the richest woman in the world while Jeff Bezos took the lead as the richest man.



While she might be the richest woman, Scott also indulges in a lot of charity. In July, she shared that she donated around $1.7 billion which went to 116 organizations.



Just last year, she signed the Giving Pledge initiative where she has pledged to donate major chunk of her wealth to various charitable causes.