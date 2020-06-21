There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure. - Colin Powell

A tea seller's daughter made her father proud by bagging the President's Plaque at the combined graduation parade held at the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad. 

In the presence of IAF chief BKS Bhadauria, flying officer Aanchal Gangwal got commissioned as an officer on Saturday. It was a proud moment for her but, her father was equally proud and happy with all that she had achieved. Aanchal said:

Today as I become an officer, it still feels surreal. It is a dream come true.

Suresh Gangwal, Aanchal's father was in tears after watching his daughter's graduation ceremony on TV. 

23-year-old Aanchal worked hard to chase her dreams and to make them a reality. She is a Computer Science graduate from a government degree college in Neemuch and then she went on to work as a sub-inspector in the Madhya Pradesh police department. 

Eventually, she quit the job after 8 months to join the forces and she started preparing for it. After her graduation, she also appeared for AFCAT, and got recommended in SSB in her sixth attempt.

Aanchal also recalls how her parents were her pillar of strength, throughout. They supported her and her other two siblings by ensuring that all necessary amenities were provided to them. She said:

When I told my parents that I want to be in defence, they were a little worried like any parent. But they never tried to stop me. In fact, they have always been the pillars of my life.

People on social media are also congratulating Aanchal and her parents for her great achievement. 

Aanchal has proved to all of us that hard-work, dedication and determination is all you need to make your dreams come true. She is an inspiration and a role model for all the young girls out there who have similar dreams. 

Congratulations! This is a proud moment, indeed.