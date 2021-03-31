In a recent win for love, Madras High Court came to the defence of two women, who are in a same-sex relationship and intend to be partners for life, but were facing opposition from their parents.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh made an uplifting statement about taking his own time to research the issue in order to make the right decision.

To be open, I am also trying to break my own preconceived notions about this issue and I am in the process of evolving and sincerely attempting to understand the feelings of the petitioners and their parents, thereafter proceed to write a detailed order on this issue.

- Justice N Anand Venkatesh

One of them is a 22-year-old, pursuing her MBA and her partner is a 20-year-old undergraduate student. These two natives of Madurai told the judge about how they have been together for 2 years, and how their friendship blossomed into love. The two left home and moved under the care of an NGO in Chennai.

What is required for the present is an understanding of the issue in hand.

- Justice N Anand Venkatesh

Justice N Anand Venkatesh also hoped that both the parties would reach a peaceful conclusion. He asked parents of both the women to face the matter wisely and get counselled on LGBT-related issues by psychologist, Vidya Dinakaran, who will submit a report about the same.