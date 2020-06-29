Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown till July 31.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has also issued fresh guidelines for what it called "Mission Begin Again". The government stated that restrictions on the non-essential activities and movement of people will be re-imposed in COVID-19 hotspots.

A statement issued by the government mentioned,

It is further directed that the movement of persons for the purposes of non-essential activities like shopping and the outdoor exercises, shall be restricted within the neighbourhood area limits with all necessary prescribed mandatory precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and personal hygiene.

The statements also mentioned that all government offices with certain exceptions like emergency, health & medical, treasuries, disaster management, police to function with 15% strength or 15 persons whichever is higher. All private offices can operate up to 10% strength or 10 people whichever is more.

All essential shops, e-commerce activity for essential and non-essential items, all industrial units which are presently operational and home delivery of food will be allowed.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by the Covid-19 pandemic with a tally of almost 1.6 lakh out of which more than 74,000 cases are in Mumbai. More than 7,000 people have died of coronavirus in the state so far.