With the number of case rising steadily, Uddhav Thackeray has extended the lockdown for Maharashtra till May 31st.

According to NDTV, so far, the state has reported nearly one-third of India's total coronavirus patients. With 1,606 cases in a single day, the state crossed 30,000-mark on Saturday. In Maharashtra, Mumbai is the worst-hit city by coronavirus.

On the other hand, the country has crossed the 90,000 mark in the number of total COVID-19 cases with the biggest single-day jump of 4,987 new cases.

While the whole state will remain under lockdown till May 31st, an order on phase-wise lockdown lifting will be notified by the ministry soon.