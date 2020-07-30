In horrifying news surfacing from Maharashtra, a lab technician took 'vaginal samples' of a woman for conducting the Covid-19 test.

He allegedly told her it was an important medical process, reported India Today.

The woman had gone to get tested after one of her colleagues at a mall had turned out to be corona positive.

Taking advantage of the situation, the lab technician told her that it was crucial that she gives vaginal swab.

The woman followed his advise but made sure she informed her brother about this. Who, in turn, inquired and got to know that there is no such test.

After which, a complaint was filed against the accused and he was booked on rape charges.

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur is following the developments of the case and has assured that the culprit will be given the punishment he deserves.