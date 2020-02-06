A few Indian states like Rajasthan, MP, Kerala and Punjab have passed resolutions calling for the abrogation of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

While Kerala was the first state to pass such a resolution, Islak, a small village in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra has become the first village Panchayat in India to do so. It has passed a resolution for non-cooperation with the implementation of the CAA, NRC and NPR.

According to a report by NDTV, the village with a population of around 2000 has no Muslim residents and most of the people residing here are tribals.

The village people passed the resolution as they were worried about presenting lakhs of documents to prove their citizenship. Talking to media, a gram panchayat member, said:

This is a small village with 2000 people and of them 700-800 people those who are from the Adivasi community. They have lived here for generations but they do not have documents. When they can't even avail benefits of government schemes how will they prove citizenship?

The step has been taken by the village panchayat only on humanitarian grounds and has nothing to do with religion.