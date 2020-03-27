As the destruction coronavirus is causing continues to spread, those with the power and the resources to help out are coming forward. Among them is Anand Mahindra, who is known to take on causes which he cares about and put his company's resources behind them.

According to News18, Mahindra recently made a ventilator-design to fight coronavirus. It was created in 48 hours, and apparently costs less than Rs 7500.

As @GoenkaPk tweeted, we are simultaneously working with an indigenous maker of ICU ventilators. These are sophisticated machines costing between 5 to 10 lakhs. This device is an interim lifesaver & the team estimates it will cost below ₹7,500 https://t.co/3rz1FBkPF0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 26, 2020

Since there is a massive shortage of ventilators available in India, engineers of Mahindra Group are manufacturing prototypes.

They are calling the device an interim lifesaver, and expect it to be much cheaper than the 5 to 10 lakh-rupee ventilators currently being used.

They hope to have the device manufacturing within a few days.