The United States has elected a new President. As Joe Biden enters the White House, he will be ushering in two new first dogs - Major and Champ.

This is not the first time the White House will have dogs, but yes, this will happen after 4 years of Donald Trump's pet-free tenure.

Let’s put dogs back in the White House. pic.twitter.com/7pBihksfXT — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020

The Biden family has two German shepherds: Champ and Major. While Champ was bought in 2008, Major was adopted from an animal shelter in 2018.

This is Major and Champ. They are the dogs of @JoeBiden and @DrBiden. Champ has already been to the White House, but Major hasn’t yet. Champ can’t wait to show him around. Both 14/10 would be an honor to pet pic.twitter.com/Zwqmx7X6FB — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 7, 2020

Champ and Major have frequently featured on the Bidens' social media pages and even made some special appearances during the election campaign, this year.

While some news sources say that Major will become the first rescue dog to live in the White House, according to Huffingtonpost, this isn't true. Lyndon B. Johnson, the 36th President of the US, also had a dog named Yuki who was found by his daughter at a Texas gas station on Thanksgiving in 1966.

Champ lived at the vice presidential residence in the US during Biden's two terms with former President Barack Obama.

Major, on the other hand, will be living in the White House for the first time. It belongs to a litter of six other German shepherd puppies, who were rescued after being exposed to something toxic in their home. Major was taken foster by the Biden family before being adopted.

Best news of all.

There will be dogs in the White House once again.

The Bidens have 2 sheppards Champ and Major. pic.twitter.com/jvPTmVTJg1 — Dean Brown (@PxPOttawa) November 7, 2020

The election results are significant for so many reasons and yes, these adorable pets are one of them.