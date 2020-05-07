Gas leakage from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam has reportedly led to the death of eight people, including two children.

While 300 people have been already hospitalised, 5,000 others are reported sick.

The accident occurred at LG Polymers and the municipal corporation confirmed the news through a tweet.

There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. Requesting Citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions. — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) May 7, 2020

The plant makes polystyrene and expandable polystyrene, a versatile plastic used to make a wide variety of consumer products like toys and appliances.

Speaking to News18, officials of NDRF said that the plant was opening after the lockdown when the incident occurred. Talking about the effects of the chemical leaked, they said:

Styrene is a common chemical used in the plastic industry. But if the quantities of consumption are very high and the proximity is intense, then it can be lethal.

Disturbing visuals from the site show people and animals lying on the roads, possibly unconscious.

Pained that yet another tragedy has hit Vizag amidst the battle against #Covid19. It is now, when we must work harder than before to ensure safety for all.



I request my Youth Congress family to provide every possible assistance to help those affected by the #VizagGasLeak. pic.twitter.com/cmzUVfqdeX — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 7, 2020

Disturbing pictures coming in from #VizagGasLeak

Why are you doing this 2020? Just stop now.



Picture Courtesy @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/utsjUBQcpr — Runjhun Sharma (@Runjhunsharmas) May 7, 2020

Hope everything under control. Cause Scene are so brutal and Can't See's with open eyes . God help them plzzz #VizagGasLeak pic.twitter.com/sUSte3ngIP — Aashish pratap singh (@A_Pratap_Singh) May 7, 2020

The NDRF teams were rushed to the site soon after the accident and rescue work is on.

NDRF personnel carrying out rescue and evacuation operations at #VizagGasLeak site



(📸 credit: NDRF DG) pic.twitter.com/YOnF355sZC — NDTV (@ndtv) May 7, 2020

GVMC officials blowing water through mist blowers to subside the effect of Syrene Gas leak at Gopalapatnam area of Visakhapatnam. pic.twitter.com/jBuHMYR4zF — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) May 7, 2020

PM Narendra Modi also tweeted about the accident and prayed for everyone's safety.

Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely.



I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2020

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has released a map showing vulnerable areas surrounding the chemical plant and has asked people to use wet masks as a safety precaution.

CORE & VULNERABLE AREAS MAP OF PVC GAS LEAKAGE. REQUESTING CITIZENS TO USE WET MASKS OR WET CLOTH TO COVER YOUR NOSE AND MOUTH. pic.twitter.com/7u9U5zDBLN — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) May 7, 2020

Our prayers go out to the people and families affected by the incident.