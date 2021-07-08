By all means, criticise people who deserved to be criticised and question the ones in power. It's not only our right but also our duty as citizens of a democratic country.

But, while doing so, let's make sure that decency isn't compromised.

This is in the context of Mansukh L. Mandaviya's appointment as the new Health Minister of India, which has resulted in a lot of conversation, and one of the topics of discussion is his English.

Already in love with the new health of our minister. pic.twitter.com/snyIiDWEIt — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) July 8, 2021

The tweets shared by the minister years ago are being re-shared, and people are pointing out grammatical errors/typos in them.

Which is unnecessary and mean. If there is anything one should dig up, it's his past record as a politician, not his posts that are now being laughed at.

Good English does not make someone a good leader, and being bad at it, doesn't make some bad at their job. Unless their job is directly related to the language.

And while we are discussing this, let me say that the argument that "I am punching above" does not work here. There are things you can't say and do, even if the person in front of you is privileged as hell.

Because bullying doesn't cease to be bullying if it's done to someone in power.

You will love him more 😀 pic.twitter.com/4zLyjZGZtF — SOURYA S.DASH (@souryadash) July 8, 2021

If that is too difficult to understand, here is something that may help people stop the shaming.

Tweets that you post reach a lot of people, in some cases thousands.

What if some people reading those tweets are struggling with a complex? What if they have been bullied for not knowing English? What if they are trying their best to learn the language?

I know people in all three categories, and I know things are not easy for them.

Coming from a govt school in a small town, I learnt English pretty late. Have done well in my professional and personal life so far. Better than many wokes who are busy judging people on their English language skills. — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) July 8, 2021

I also come from a village school. Studying in a village vernacular school can justify your inability to speak fluently and strong accent while speaking English but not the annihilation of spelling & grammar while tweeting. If your English is bad, tweet in another language! — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 8, 2021

I too learnt English as a second language at later stage of schooling. English is just another language, not a measure of a person's capabilitity. https://t.co/kdtTSD6s8w — Smitha Mave (@smithamave) July 8, 2021

I don’t like the current govt, but people making fun of Mansukh Mandaviya for English feels so pathetic. Criticise him on his credentials,ideology &/or work if you want to show dissent. Speaking proper English isn’t a pre requisite for the post nor should it be for India. — BeTom (@FBeTom) July 8, 2021

It's high time that India should think beyond English Speaking skills in order to judge a talent.



Mansukh Mandaviya was honoured by UNICEF for his work on women's menstrual hygiene & for selling 10 crore sanitary pads made with oxo-biodegradable technology at a nominal price. https://t.co/4G6kiGLC0u pic.twitter.com/KSAlmAkYcn — Kaustuv Dwivedi 🇮🇳 (@dwivedikaustuv) July 8, 2021

Unfortunate to see so many fellow citizens trolling Mansukh Mandaviya ji for his lack of proficiency in English . Critic him on faults wrt his work & Ministry. — Kant B (@Babu31178222) July 8, 2021

Going for the low hanging fruits and the ability to speak English correctly. Huh? 😕 — Souvik Saha (@souvik_saha13) July 8, 2021

Sad that even 74 years after the English were shown the door, we are unable to value or respect our vernacular languages & culture. Tragically in India, no matter how much you achieve, 'Macaulay's Children' will measure your worth from your spoken English & your affected accent. https://t.co/fWSaLNTaKx — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) July 8, 2021

So, if we can quit being petty, that'd be great. Let's discuss the health minister's credentials, what made him deserve the post, we can leave him alone when it comes to matters such as grammar.