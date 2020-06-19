Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala who as a young girl once stood up for women's right to education and literally took a bullet to bring in a revolution of change, is now a graduate from Oxford Unversity. 

Source: Today Show

Malala Yousafzai who attended Oxford's Lady Margaret Hall College successfully completed her degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics, this year. 

The youngest Nobel Prize laureate and women's education activist took to social media to share pictures of celebrating this victorious milestone with her family. 

In fact, she further went on to reveal her future plans which involved catching up on Netflix, reading and sleeping. Believe it or not, just like most of us, she didn't know what the future had in store for her either.  

 I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep. 

                    - Malala Yousafzai

Source: Twitter

Netizens from all across the globe congratulate Malala for her achievement: 

By reaching this milestone, Malala continues to inspire many women to unapologetically follow their dreams.