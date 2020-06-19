Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala who as a young girl once stood up for women's right to education and literally took a bullet to bring in a revolution of change, is now a graduate from Oxford Unversity.

Malala Yousafzai who attended Oxford's Lady Margaret Hall College successfully completed her degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics, this year.

The youngest Nobel Prize laureate and women's education activist took to social media to share pictures of celebrating this victorious milestone with her family.

Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep. 😴 pic.twitter.com/AUxN55cUAf — Malala (@Malala) June 19, 2020

In fact, she further went on to reveal her future plans which involved catching up on Netflix, reading and sleeping. Believe it or not, just like most of us, she didn't know what the future had in store for her either.

I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep.

- Malala Yousafzai

Netizens from all across the globe congratulate Malala for her achievement:

Congratulations @Malala from all of your friends and admirers @harvardcpl and @Kennedy_School Rest well as your prepare for your next amazing chapter. — Wendy R. Sherman (@wendyrsherman) June 19, 2020

Congratulations on your graduation @Malala! For so many, higher education is the start of great things. For you, great things preceded it and I can only imagine the even greater ones to follow. The world is lucky to have you on it. — Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) June 19, 2020

Congratulations @Malala you inspire so many young girls. And congratulations to your parents particularly @ZiauddinY because as a father I know what it takes. May Allah Guide you and shine like a star. — Tony Ashai (@tonyashai) June 19, 2020

Congratulations and rest. We have a long way to go to make sure all girls are empowered with an education, and I’m right there with you to make this a reality. #SDG4 #SDG5 — Adriana L. Alejandro Osorio, PhD (@alalejandro) June 19, 2020

Congratulations love 😍😍 May you have all success in this world

Rise and shine 😍😍 — Amna khan (@Amnatariqkhan1) June 19, 2020

Congratulations! You’re already a world leader so take a rest, replenish & restore, then take us into the future. — gwheezie (@geewheezie) June 19, 2020

Congratulations, you beacon of every good thing in humanity. May the world bend to you and be shaped by your love, courage, generosity, and spirit. — Carrie (@carriebethy) June 19, 2020

You deserve it! What a bright future lies ahead of you! — Julie Brown (@browndjfc) June 19, 2020

Mubarak! To you and your parents @ZiauddinY (Enjoy Netflix, reading and sleep. Maybe get some eating in there too) — Kamila Shamsie (@kamilashamsie) June 19, 2020

Congratulations Malala! We all can't wait to see what incredible things you continue to do next! — Allison Johnston (@allechristine) June 19, 2020

HUGE CONGRATULATIONS!!! So proud to hear this and very very well done!!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Sukh Dubb (@SukhSDubb) June 19, 2020

By reaching this milestone, Malala continues to inspire many women to unapologetically follow their dreams.