Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and women's rights activist, married Asser Malik as she took to Twitter to share the news with us.

It was an intimate wedding that took place in the city of Birmingham, United Kingdom. The couple celebrated a small nikah with their families at their house in Birmingham.

The couple was recently seen performing a Pak Cricket Team Tradition, the victory cake cutting, after their wedding.



"In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner — I'm so excited to spend the rest of our life together. " Asser captioned the post.

In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner — I'm so excited to spend the rest of our life together.



Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah. In following our cricket team's tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting. pic.twitter.com/KSGQOHsY64 — Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) November 10, 2021

Malala, on Tuesday, shared her wedding pictures, and the couple looked absolutely lovely. "Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she added.



Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

You can also read: Everything To Know About Asser Malik, Malala's Husband Who Has A Strong Pakistan Cricket Connection.