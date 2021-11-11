Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and women's rights activist, married Asser Malik as she took to Twitter to share the news with us.

It was an intimate wedding that took place in the city of Birmingham, United Kingdom. The couple  celebrated a small nikah with their families at their house in Birmingham.

The couple was recently seen performing a Pak Cricket Team Tradition, the victory cake cutting, after their wedding. 

"In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner — I'm so excited to spend the rest of our life together. " Asser captioned the post. 

Malala, on Tuesday, shared her wedding pictures, and the couple looked absolutely lovely. "Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she added.   

