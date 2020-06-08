After over 2 months of lockdown, the rules and restrictions are now being relaxed across the country. In the first phase of unlock, the central government allowed the opening of malls and religious places, among others.
Due to some disagreement between traders and mall owners in UP, it has been decided that all malls in the state will remain open but all shops inside the malls will remain closed.
According to ANI, the traders' body have put forth some demands like exclusion of rent and maintenance fee and subsidy on both for the next 12 months.
The mall owners reportedly did not agree to these demands and thus the shopkeepers have taken this decision.
The news has left netizens puzzled.
बुद्धि के पालनहारों, तो क्या आदमी मॉल में एस्केलेटर पर नदी-पहाड़ खेलने जाएगा? pic.twitter.com/D8bs2vXoWv— Ashish Mishra (@ktakshish) June 8, 2020
Barbers shops will be opened but barbers won't be allowed inside.— Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) June 8, 2020
Schools will be reopened but Children and teachers won't be allowed inside.
IPL will start again but players won't be allowed to play.
Meanwhile, me still trying to understand what I just wrote.