Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is fighting against extradition to India has asked the government to accept his offer to repay all of his loan dues unconditionally and close the case against him.

Mallya went on Twitter and congratulated the government on the coronavirus package and then claimed that his repeated request to pay everything back has bee ignored by the centre.

Congratulations to the Government for a Covid 19 relief package. They can print as much currency as they want BUT should a small contributor like me who offers 100% payback of State owned Bank loans be constantly ignored ? Please take my money unconditionally and close. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) May 14, 2020

His plea might get ignored by the govt. again but Twitter heard him alright.

Dekh Bhai Vijay! Baat Paison ki nhi hai.

Yehi chiz tujhe bhaagne se pehle karna tha.😜 — Prince $atwik Al Roy (@EmiratiSatwik) May 14, 2020

Ese kese bc election mai kaam aayega tu 😂 — iLLuminati 🕸 (@Drama_cracy) May 14, 2020

*Nirmala Sitharaman adds this amount to releif package* — आत्मनिर्भर Nimmo Tai (@vishj05) May 14, 2020

Banks can wait. Pay your employees first. — 𝕮𝖍𝖊𝖙𝖆𝖓 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖍 (@chetan_cbe) May 14, 2020

He committed fraud, so usually the punishment for that is jail + damages which is amount stolen + interest + some. He’s not offering full amount or accepting guilt for fraudulently taking loans and not repaying creditors. This is for show. — Sonali Gupta (@sonali425) May 14, 2020

This is not the first time Mallya has alleged that he has offered to pay the full amount he owes but neither the banks were willing to take the money nor the Enforcement Directorate was willing to release his attached assets at the behest of the banks.