Local authorities are also quite active on Twitter. They are replying to important queries regarding the lockdown. In fact, a Twitter user, named Deepak, posed an interesting question to the Delhi Police to which they had an epic reply to give.
Here's Deepak's tweet:
sir main within 2km k under apne dost k ghar ja skta hun kisi kaam se? #LockdownQuery— deepak pyal (@dpkpyal) March 24, 2020
In his tweet, Deepak asks if he could go out and visit his friend, who lives 2 kms away, for some urgent work.
Soon after seeing Deepak's tweet, the Delhi Police came up with a savage reply that is winning the internet's heart. Check it out.
अगर सच्चे दोस्त हो तो घर पे रहो। वीडियो कॉल कर लो#StayAtHomeSaveLives— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 24, 2020
The Delhi Police replied saying "if you are a true friend stay at home, do a video call."
And within minutes, their tweet garnered several likes and reactions on Twitter.
बहुत अच्छा 👍— Subodh Kumar jha (@subodhmustfapur) March 24, 2020
Love the spirit of you saty home thank you @DelhiPolice— OM Prakash Menaria (@MenariaOM) March 24, 2020
Savage reply— khushboo sharma (@khushboosh18) March 24, 2020
Awesome reply— Vikas Mehta (@VikasMehtaOWF) March 24, 2020
Guys, please follow the rules. Stay indoors.