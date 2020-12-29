Warning: This article contains graphic images. Reader discretion is advised.

A 23-year-old man was beaten to death by two men on a busy street in Ghaziabad on Monday, 28th December.

Two videos of the incident shot by passersby were widely shared on social media but apparently no one came forward to help the victim, Ajay Kumar.

In the videos, a man is seen bleeding to death as two men batter him with sticks.

Man Beaten To Death On Busy UP Street, No One Helps https://t.co/fV9FogmiNI pic.twitter.com/sR6V13RY9b — NDTV (@ndtv) December 28, 2020

Netizens condemned this incident and passersby's attitude.

Sad to see many incIdents in UP in recent days. It's the failure of law and order in UP. https://t.co/yRovr610B4 — Suresh Devaki (@DevakiDevaki) December 29, 2020

Everyone Watching are actual Dead people! https://t.co/4avF6DqagP — TrueFactor (@sy_sadat) December 29, 2020

Shame what kind of society we are in. https://t.co/MMMVwDtw6E — Raminder (@sidhur) December 29, 2020

Nobody wants to take risk nowadays. https://t.co/TMWsXvaiTf — Vsreekanthreddy (@Vsreekanthredd1) December 29, 2020

This is what happening under the Gunda Raj in UP... @myogiadityanath @BJP4UP https://t.co/4HQC5GyZa6 — Asking Logically (@LogicallyAsking) December 29, 2020

Is this what is being served to us in the name of new India?



Who the hell can justify such lawlessness??



What is the @Uppolice doing to prevent it ??@myogiadityanath ji,UP is going through some of the worst period of governance. If left unattended,it will become unmanageable. https://t.co/R4H5MiMDEc — Vivek Sood Farmer (@vivekuksood) December 29, 2020

According to the police, the accused held a grudge against Ajay Kumar with respect to his flower shop outside a temple in Loni. Both of them have been arrested.

