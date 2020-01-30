On Thursday afternoon, a man was seen roaming around Jamia Millia Islamia and was later detained after he fired at a group of protesters outside the university.

A student of the university, identified as Shahdab, was injured and was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

A man is shouting pro #CAA #NRC slogans at #Jamia while showing a gun to the students on the day our #MahatmaGandhiji was shot dead with a gun by Godse & @DelhiPolice is relaxed ..Doing chai pe charcha and doing their maan ki baat pic.twitter.com/vb71GA9SgM — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) January 30, 2020

But the whole incident taking place in broad daylight compelled Twitter users to ask a lot of serious questions.

Some to the police, who were witnessing the incident as bystanders, and some to the authorities responsible for keeping a tab on the law and order.

Jamia students say this man, brandished a gun at them and said "Yeh lo Azaadi." Note police watching and just looking on. What the hell pic.twitter.com/dft04CfczD — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 30, 2020

This photo by Reuters photographer @dansiddiqui captures the attitude of Delhi Police when a gun-wielding man opened fire at #Jamia today pic.twitter.com/XeGAedoiFv — Niha Masih (@NihaMasih) January 30, 2020

Camera crew more courageous than the police! #Jamia https://t.co/e3jn5iFIvv — Sonal MehrotraKapoor (@Sonal_MK) January 30, 2020

Delhi Police, despite being in large numbers couldn't prevent a bullet being fired on a peaceful march.

The bullet hit a protestor.

As the injured was being taken to hospital, Delhi police refused to open the barricades and instead asked him to jump over the barricades #Jamia pic.twitter.com/nutfKQK6mK — We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) January 30, 2020

What is happening in Delhi and why isn’t @DelhiPolice stopping people with guns? A student was shot on the arm. #Jamia pic.twitter.com/abZrAZebOh — Aparna Jain (@Aparna) January 30, 2020

Gosh! This is at #Jamia

One student hurt. What’s going on?? https://t.co/yjS3LabZ2e — RJ Sayema (@MirchiSayema) January 30, 2020

This is terrifying situation in #jamia. The man in the video was shot the studentin the rally without any provocation. Spread the word and stand with the students of #Jamia before things get worse.

The student got shot is now admitted in hospital. pic.twitter.com/yYdyWw9GGo — Aysha Renna (@AyshaRenna) January 30, 2020

All attackers can be identified by their slogans. #Jamia — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 30, 2020

. @DelhiPolice What happened to the bravado that you showed in #Jamia last month?



If there’s a prize for being ‘helpless’ bystanders, you’d win it every time. Can you explain why a gunshot victim had to CLIMB over a barricade?



Do your service rules stop you from being HUMANE? pic.twitter.com/LQpYWwEAaL — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 30, 2020

I am not sure what the person flashing gun is saying but one thing is clear - He is flashing a GUN and barrage Police is standing meters away. They did not nab him... Till he shoots one fire#Jamia #JamiaProtests pic.twitter.com/W8Ohl4lrO9 — Meeqat Hashmi (@MeeqatHashmi) January 30, 2020

Why is the police not tackling this shooter? https://t.co/S24bfdXmb6 — Reddit India (@redditindia) January 30, 2020

Chronology samajhiye election se pehle.



BJP Minister: Goli maaro saalo ko



Two days later: Man fires at protesters, saying: Yeh lo azaadi..



#Jamia — Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) January 30, 2020

Despite a barrage of policemen present at the site, not a single cop managed to nab the culprit even when he was seen shouting slogans and brandishing his gun.

Look at the police all calm and composed with a man brandishing a gun a few metres away. All of them are merely watching, some of them have their hands folded, none of them are there for public safety. #Jamia https://t.co/pDEmI37MlC — Pooja 🌈 (@Pooja_Chaudhuri) January 30, 2020

The incident, if the police would've acted proactively, could have been avoided altogether.

Gopal, the man identified as the culprit, has been taken to the New Friends Colony Police Station.