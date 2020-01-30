On Thursday afternoon, a man was seen roaming around Jamia Millia Islamia and was later detained after he fired at a group of protesters outside the university.
A man is shouting pro #CAA #NRC slogans at #Jamia while showing a gun to the students on the day our #MahatmaGandhiji was shot dead with a gun by Godse & @DelhiPolice is relaxed ..Doing chai pe charcha and doing their maan ki baat pic.twitter.com/vb71GA9SgM— Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) January 30, 2020
But the whole incident taking place in broad daylight compelled Twitter users to ask a lot of serious questions.
Jamia students say this man, brandished a gun at them and said "Yeh lo Azaadi." Note police watching and just looking on. What the hell pic.twitter.com/dft04CfczD— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 30, 2020
This photo by Reuters photographer @dansiddiqui captures the attitude of Delhi Police when a gun-wielding man opened fire at #Jamia today pic.twitter.com/XeGAedoiFv— Niha Masih (@NihaMasih) January 30, 2020
Camera crew more courageous than the police! #Jamia https://t.co/e3jn5iFIvv— Sonal MehrotraKapoor (@Sonal_MK) January 30, 2020
Delhi Police, despite being in large numbers couldn't prevent a bullet being fired on a peaceful march.— We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) January 30, 2020
The bullet hit a protestor.
As the injured was being taken to hospital, Delhi police refused to open the barricades and instead asked him to jump over the barricades #Jamia pic.twitter.com/nutfKQK6mK
What is happening in Delhi and why isn’t @DelhiPolice stopping people with guns? A student was shot on the arm. #Jamia pic.twitter.com/abZrAZebOh— Aparna Jain (@Aparna) January 30, 2020
Gosh! This is at #Jamia— RJ Sayema (@MirchiSayema) January 30, 2020
One student hurt. What’s going on?? https://t.co/yjS3LabZ2e
This is terrifying situation in #jamia. The man in the video was shot the studentin the rally without any provocation. Spread the word and stand with the students of #Jamia before things get worse.— Aysha Renna (@AyshaRenna) January 30, 2020
The student got shot is now admitted in hospital. pic.twitter.com/yYdyWw9GGo
All attackers can be identified by their slogans. #Jamia— JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 30, 2020
. @DelhiPolice What happened to the bravado that you showed in #Jamia last month?— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 30, 2020
If there’s a prize for being ‘helpless’ bystanders, you’d win it every time. Can you explain why a gunshot victim had to CLIMB over a barricade?
Do your service rules stop you from being HUMANE? pic.twitter.com/LQpYWwEAaL
I am not sure what the person flashing gun is saying but one thing is clear - He is flashing a GUN and barrage Police is standing meters away. They did not nab him... Till he shoots one fire#Jamia #JamiaProtests pic.twitter.com/W8Ohl4lrO9— Meeqat Hashmi (@MeeqatHashmi) January 30, 2020
Why is the police not tackling this shooter? https://t.co/S24bfdXmb6— Reddit India (@redditindia) January 30, 2020
Chronology samajhiye election se pehle.— Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) January 30, 2020
BJP Minister: Goli maaro saalo ko
Two days later: Man fires at protesters, saying: Yeh lo azaadi..
#Jamia
Despite a barrage of policemen present at the site, not a single cop managed to nab the culprit even when he was seen shouting slogans and brandishing his gun.
Look at the police all calm and composed with a man brandishing a gun a few metres away. All of them are merely watching, some of them have their hands folded, none of them are there for public safety. #Jamia https://t.co/pDEmI37MlC— Pooja 🌈 (@Pooja_Chaudhuri) January 30, 2020
The incident, if the police would've acted proactively, could have been avoided altogether.