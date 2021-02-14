There are many stories of selflessness in love that fill us with hope for humanity, but one in particular is truly heartwarming.

An Ahmedabad man named Vinod donated his kidney to his ailing wife Rita, so she wouldn't have to spend the rest of her life going through dialysis.

According to Livemint, Rita Patel was suffering from an autoimmune kidney dysfunction and has been on medication for the last 3 years. It was slowly advancing towards failure involving severe complications, and she would have to undergo dialysis thrice a week if nothing was done.

She has been suffering from the disease for the last three years and was put on dialysis one month back. Seeing her pain, I decided to donate my kidney: Vinod Patel, doner (13.01) pic.twitter.com/EXXlNX81vu — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2021

Unable to see his wife go through so much pain and suffering, Vinod stepped forward and donated his kidney. It just so happened that today is their 23rd anniversary, as well as Valentine's Day.

The transplant surgery was performed at a private hospital in the city today.

Seeing her pain, I decided to donate my kidney. She is 44 years old. I want to give the message to society that everyone should respect their partner and help each other when required.

People on Twitter lauded the move.

This is real love & we all need to learn this ❤🙏🏾

Sending prayers, love to this beautiful couple🤗 — Pratibha Sharma (@Pratibhaaa__s) February 13, 2021

What an amazing gesture of love.

It's a true Valentine — Professor Kazim Zaidi (@Kazimtechnology) February 13, 2021

that's what we call valentine for life. 🤩 — Harsh Rana (@HarshRa46339532) February 13, 2021

What an amazing gesture of love.