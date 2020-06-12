In an unusual turn of events, a man filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking ban on the sale of aerated beverages Coca Cola and Thums Up but instead, he ended up being fined ₹5 lakhs by the top court.

The SC rejected petitioner Umedsinh P Chavda's plea saying that he filed the petition "without any technical knowledge on the subject."

The court further stated that Chavda's counsel failed to disclose why only two specific brands were chosen as the target for the proceedings.

According to reports , Chavda filed a PIL seeking ban on Coca Cola and Thums Up citing health concerns but, the SC judges weren't convinced.

While imposing the fine, the SC claimed the petitioner abused the process of law and was unable to give substantial evidence as to why these two brands were "detrimental to health".

The three-judge bench comprising of Justices DY Chandrachud, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi said:

The petitioner claims to be a 'social worker'. The petition has been filed without the petitioner having any technical knowledge on the subject. The source of his assertions has not been substantiated.

After dismissing the petition, the top court further added:

Consequently, besides dismissing the petition an order directing the imposition of exemplary costs is necessary.

Chavda has been directed by the court to deposit ₹5 lakhs with the top court Registry within a month and disburse the same to the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association.