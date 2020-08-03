Disclaimer: The following article contains distressing visuals, reader discretion is advised.

A well known South-Indian eatery in Connaught Place came under direct fire after a customer found a dead lizard in a bowl of sambhar.

Netizens got to know about this incident when Pankaj Agarwal visited the well-renowned restaurant with his friends and posted a video of the incident of him finding a dead lizard in his half-eaten food.



Viral: Man finds lizard in sambar at Delhi's top restaurant, FIR lodged



Read here- https://t.co/SGZnhTPk7r pic.twitter.com/NUh5WusMi6 — DNA (@dna) August 3, 2020

In the video, a few people can be seen raising their voices at what appears to be the restaurant staff as the man is holding the dead lizard in his spoon.

The video also focused on a signature white and blue coloured disposable mat with the name of the South-Indian restaurant.

According to reports, the customer has filed a complaint against the restaurant and a case has been registered under Section 269 of the IPC and IPC 336.