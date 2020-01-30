Amidst raging protests across the country, a man has been detained for brandishing a gun in Delhi's Jamia Nagar. 

The man, who shouted "Yeh Lo Aazadi" at the protesters, shot one round hitting a man who got injured but is said to be recovering, reports ANI

In a video, the man holding a gun can be seen walking towards a set of protesters before shouting and brandishing his gun.

The man, wearing a black jacket and white trousers, opened fire near the Jamia Millia Islamia University. 

The man, who was injured, has been identified as Shahdab and has been taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. 

And the culprit has been taken to New Friends Colony Police Station for questioning. 

Traffic has been diverted in all the roads near the area. More details are awaited.