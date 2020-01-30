Amidst raging protests across the country, a man has been detained for brandishing a gun in Delhi's Jamia Nagar.

The man, who shouted "Yeh Lo Aazadi" at the protesters, shot one round hitting a man who got injured but is said to be recovering, reports ANI

#Jamia @ 1:50 PM | 30th January



A man with gun was walking shouting he is gonna shoot and the police did nothing, he shot towards us,



A Student has been shot on the hand and is being taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/WkTYuhwEID — CAA / NRC Protest Info. (@NrcProtest) January 30, 2020

In a video, the man holding a gun can be seen walking towards a set of protesters before shouting and brandishing his gun.

The man, wearing a black jacket and white trousers, opened fire near the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

#Jamia

A miscreant flashed a gun chanting pro CAA slogans and fired a shot injuring a Jamia student at protest site in Jamia. pic.twitter.com/uitBhGWX5J — CAA / NRC Protest Info. (@NrcProtest) January 30, 2020

The man, who was injured, has been identified as Shahdab and has been taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

And the culprit has been taken to New Friends Colony Police Station for questioning.

Traffic has been diverted in all the roads near the area. More details are awaited.