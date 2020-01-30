Amidst raging protests across the country, a man has been detained for brandishing a gun in Delhi's Jamia Nagar.
#Jamia @ 1:50 PM | 30th January
A man with gun was walking shouting he is gonna shoot and the police did nothing, he shot towards us,
A Student has been shot on the hand and is being taken to hospital.
In a video, the man holding a gun can be seen walking towards a set of protesters before shouting and brandishing his gun.
#Jamia
A miscreant flashed a gun chanting pro CAA slogans and fired a shot injuring a Jamia student at protest site in Jamia.
The man, who was injured, has been identified as Shahdab and has been taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.
#JustIn – Accused taken to New Friends Colony police station.
Traffic has been diverted in all the roads near the area. More details are awaited.