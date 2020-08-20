Due to the absence of public transport during the coronavirus pandemic, a man from Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district pedalled a bicycle for about 105 kilometres to ensure that his son doesn't miss his Class 10 supplementary exam.

Madhya Pradesh: A man from a village in Manawar tehsil of Dhar district travelled on a bicycle for around 85 km, to take his son to an exam centre to write class 10 supplementary exam. His son, Ashish says, "Buses aren't operating so we came on a bicycle. I want to be an officer" pic.twitter.com/GcyesdQp87 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

This man by the name of Shobharam is illiterate himself and understands the importance of education. Thus, he decided to take his son Ashish, from his village Baydipur to reach the exam centre on time.

About his ardous journey, Shobharam mentioned,

We faced difficulty but we had no other option. I did this so that he becomes educated. I worked as a labourer at several places, collected money & helped him fill the form. We had started the journey on 17th Aug. We carried a little food with us which we ate on way.

Twitter lauded Shobharam's dedication to educate his son.

These board supplementary exams are conducted under the Madhya Pradesh government’s “Ruk Jana Nahin” scheme. This scheme gives an opportunity to Class 10 students to clear those subjects in which they were unable to pass in the first attempt.