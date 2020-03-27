Allison Swendsen, an ER nurse at the Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey recently shared a picture that soon went viral for all the right reasons.

The photo was that of a man, standing outside glass separation, holding a placard that read:

Thank you all in emergency for saving my wife’s life. I love you all.

Sharing the picture, Allison wrote:

In triage the other day, I heard a knock on the window... this was what I saw- this man knew he couldn’t come in but wanted to show some gratitude- i asked through the window if I could snap a picture and he nodded.

Further saying that she didn't know the man or his wife, but this gesture reminded her why she doctors do what they do.

I don't know him, I don't know his wife, but through out the last 13 years as a nurse, I realized, this is why we do it - times are tough but we make a difference. I love my team.

The man's sentiments resonated with a lot of people on social media and his image started doing rounds in no time.

All four of our kids were born in Morristown Medical Center's Goryeb Children's Hospital and we've been in the ER for various reasons over the years. The nurses and doctors there are all incredible and this is so great to see, especially now#HealthcareHeroes https://t.co/dzA3NsyHee — seong park (@seong17) March 26, 2020

This photo was taken by an ER nurse in Morristown, NJ and I just can’t. pic.twitter.com/vYjCtlsYji — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) March 25, 2020

Unknown husband holds sign outside the Emergency Department of Morristown (NJ) Medical Center.

Photo by ER nurse Allison Swendsen.

Mystery husband, we feel you and we're with you. pic.twitter.com/JMUloFj6Uo — Julie #FlattenTheCurve Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) March 26, 2020

Had to share... taken at Morristown Medical Center near my hometown in New Jersey. There is still so much love and strength out there. This gratitude is BIG Jersey energy. 😭😍💛 @NJGov @GovMurphy pic.twitter.com/aZlxmkoMac — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) March 25, 2020

Amazing picture.

Morristown Medical Center.

A nurse in the ER there Allison Swendsen took the photo and tells the story on facebook. Unreal.https://t.co/U6MhPdhFGW pic.twitter.com/jjmPlRmtlb — Kurt Siegelin (@kurtsiegelin) March 25, 2020

This man stood in the rain for hours outside Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey to thank as many of the staff as he could. Medical professionals are risking their lives to save others. Choose your heroes in life wisely. pic.twitter.com/2w0CHd3Q9J — John Joseph (@jjcromag) March 26, 2020

A nurse in the emergency department at Morristown Medical Center took this, thank you to all the nurses, doctors, first responders, and essential workers!

📸: Allison Swendsen pic.twitter.com/63YMFcblgq — GoodVibes&EasyLiving (@GV_EL_BPT) March 25, 2020

❤️❤️This man stood with his hand on his heart outside Morristown Medical Center (NJ) so he could show the medical staff his immense gratitude ❤️❤️

(via Paige van der Vliet)#coronavirus #COVID19 #StayHome pic.twitter.com/JcCty6KgiF — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) March 26, 2020

Man in New Jersey stood there, hand to ❤️, until the medical staff at Morristown Medical Center acknowledged his gratitude for saving his wife.



Thank you to all who are fighting for us❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/tHKFKHs7sb — Renéeasance (@reneeasance) March 26, 2020

This gives us hope.