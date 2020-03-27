Allison Swendsen, an ER nurse at the Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey recently shared a picture that soon went viral for all the right reasons.

The photo was that of a man, standing outside glass separation, holding a placard that read:

Thank you all in emergency for saving my wife’s life. I love you all.
man thanking doctors
Source: Facebook/Allison Swendsen

Sharing the picture, Allison wrote:

In triage the other day, I heard a knock on the window... this was what I saw- this man knew he couldn’t come in but wanted to show some gratitude- i asked through the window if I could snap a picture and he nodded.

Further saying that she didn't know the man or his wife, but this gesture reminded her why she doctors do what they do.

I don't know him, I don't know his wife, but through out the last 13 years as a nurse, I realized, this is why we do it - times are tough but we make a difference. I love my team.

The man's sentiments resonated with a lot of people on social media and his image started doing rounds in no time.

This gives us hope.