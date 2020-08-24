Pet parents, let me ask you something. Who is the good-est ( read:only) work from home employee who's keeping you sane through the new normal?

It's obviously your four-legged, furballs who are giving you company to ensure that you don't get lonely and miss your office desk buddies.

Well pet parent, Michael Reeg, in a bid to thank his doggo for always being there for all the good and bad WFH days, consecutively awarded his doggo, Meeka, the employee of the month title!

Sales Manager Michael Reeg from Georgia converted his home into his office back in 2016, much like all of us right now. The only thing that eased his transition is good girl, Meeka by his side.

Whenever Michael is working in his home-office, Meeka drops by to say 'Hi', pushes her hooman to take a break and waits for some treats.

There are times that I’ll even talk to her as I work through a problem or map out a customer solution. I try out my sales pitches and presentations on her. She’s not easily impressed or swayed. All she hears is ‘blah, blah, blah, Meeka’ — but she likes to hear my voice and I love that she pays attention.

- Michael Reeg; Unilad

Even on days when Michael's home office is shut, Meeka doesn't view this as an excuse to call in sick. Like a loyal employee, she sits outside the office and waits for the doors to open.

She's always ready to assist or cheer her boss, whenever he needs it.

So, as a way to appreciate Meeka, the corporate canine good-girl, Michael has been awarding her with an Employee of the Quarter award, a motivational initiative he started back in 2016.

Amidst the global pandemic, Michael's practices and traditions from 2016 have given the people of today who are working from home with their furballs an amazing gesture to thank their doggos.



so my dad works from home, and my dog always "goes to work" with him, and this just happened pic.twitter.com/yQkFjtZolG — Madison Reeg (@MadisonReeg) July 18, 2016

BRB, making a DIY employee of the century award for my munchkin.