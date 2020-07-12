In some rather bizarre news, a man was caught drinking alcohol in the isolation ward in Bihar's Gopalganj, as per sources.

The video, which is undated has emerged on the internet and shows the man sitting on the bed, with the bottle of alcohol kept beside him in a bag.

He reveals, first the glass and then the bottle when asked to, by the person holding the camera.

When contacted by the Times of India, the Gopalganj administration accepted that the video is, in fact, from an isolation ward in the area.

If this is true, it is shocking that no one in the isolation ward stopped the man from having alcohol out in the open.

So much for taking precautions.