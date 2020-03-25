As we all try to distance ourselves from others by staying at home, sometimes minor inconveniences arise. By inconveniences, I mean cravings (don't tell me you haven't thought about having momos in the last few days).

So when Antonio Muñoz felt the overwhelming desire to have Cheetos, there was only one thing he could do.

Send his dog instead. A tiny, cute chihuahua.

He sent her with money and a letter around her neck, which said:

Hello Mr. Shopkeeper. Please sell my dog some Cheetos, the orange kind, not the red ones, they’re too hot. She has $20 attached to her collar. WARNING: She will bite if not treated right. Your front neighbour.

What happened at the shop is not known but some moments later, the little doggy came back with a pack of Cheetos in her mouth.

How did she figure out the way? That's a question only Antonio can answer. But the mission, was accomplished.

Dogs man, the things they do for love.