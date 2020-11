It's true when people say that you don't need anyone to complete you. But looks like Diogo Rabelo took this a notch higher.



He proved that you don't need a partner to have a lavish wedding. You are just enough.

The couple Diogo Rabelo and Vitor Bueno were engaged last year in November and were due to get married last month.

But after a string of altercations, Vitor ended up leaving Diogo in July. Diogo didn't let this ruin his plans as he went ahead and married himself.

On 16th October, Diogo got married to himself in Itacare, Bahia.

Diogo commented that:



The message I wanted to send to people with this marriage of mine is not that of a victim, I do not depend on a marriage to be happy. I do want to marry someone else, and I want to have children, but my happiness cannot depend on that.

Calling it one of the happiest days of his life, Diogo was surrounded by his friends and family to celebrate the person he is.

BRB, need to get married to myself because that's the only kind of wedding I'll have.