Your own name is something you can't choose. It is entirely dependant on your parents. So that can be a good thing or a bad thing as you grow up. 

Why gif
Source: Giphy

Take my name for example. Is it good, is it bad? Can you even pronounce it? IDK! You tell me. 

Fake smile gif
Source: Giphy

But if you thought that was tricky, wait till you hear about this. 

A man from Udaipur, Vinod Jain, who works in the media department of Rajasthan's CM, has decided to name his son Congress Jain. 

Vinod Jain
Source: ANI

According to News18, he believes that this was the right name for the child as his whole family has been associated with the Indian National Congress.

Baby
Source: Saffluence

Reports state that this act of naming his child after the party is his way of showing loyalty. Vinod has also mentioned his desire that his future generations join the party, their family has been loyal to for years. 

Some members of my family were reluctant to call the baby Congress, but I was determined and so waited until they came around. 

                    - Vinod Jain

Congress rally
Source: Moneycontrol

He hopes that his son would join politics, more specifically the Congress Party, as an adult.