What a luck do you have to have, for Amazon to send you Bose headphones instead of, wait for it...a lotion!

₹300 lotion.

₹19,000 headphones.

A person named Gautam Rege shared that he got Bose headphones delivered to him, instead of a regular lotion, and I am very pissed about it (I won't say I am happy for him, I am not a liar).

He does seem like a decent person though, because informed Amazon about the situation.

Bose wireless earbuds (₹19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (₹300). @amazonIN support asked to keep it as order was non-returnable! 🤪🤦‍♂️🥳 pic.twitter.com/nCMw9z80pW — Gautam Rege (@gautamrege) June 10, 2020

However, as I said before, luck!

Amazon asked him to KEEP IT, because they are 'non-returnable'.

I didn't even know something like this could happen. If it were me, exactly the opposite would have taken place. Oh well...

Anyway, Twitter also had some things to say about this.

I have used these headphones and they are fantastic. Cost around 18k.



You got them for Rupees 300.

Good for you.. Bad for the merchant.



Amazon doesn't want you to return the headphones.. That's the Almighty's signal that you should accept this gift.



Enjoy the sound. — Lalit_Luis (@Lalit_Luis) June 11, 2020

LOL — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) June 11, 2020

Even i want this Scheme mam with slight change...i prefer Mac Laptop and Iphone over headphones 😬😬 — 🅷🅰🆁🆂🅷🅰 🇮🇳 (@harshaseo9991) June 11, 2020

Guess what, I ordered Dell Monitor worth 13k and what i got is Colin bottles, garbage etc. and now they are saying that they will not refund my money also. Amazon is just trying to fool their customers. Amazon business model revealed!!@AmazonHelp pic.twitter.com/mtH1SemrAN — Kalyan Gandhapu (@gandhapukalyan) June 11, 2020

I ordered amla juice two days ago. I receive amla juice only!! @amazonIN what is this behaviour? — Anupriya Singh (@cricketwoman) June 11, 2020

A new marketing strategy in the making! — Gautam Rege (@gautamrege) June 10, 2020

If it makes you feel any better, the skin lotion was refunded!! 😂 — Gautam Rege (@gautamrege) June 10, 2020

Not surprised. One of my friend got delivered Redme Note 8 twice. — Bausaheb! (@shubhank_singh) June 11, 2020

@amazonIN where are my ear buds & surf excel ? How will I wash clothes listening to music now 😭? I got a skin lotion — Skin Doctor (@itchymissy) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, one person explained the whole thing and why Amazon wants him to keep the package.

Yes @amazonIN can ask you to keep it and refund your money also.



Because cost of returning the item (logistics) is on them, cost of items is on the merchant.



Additionally merchant will be charged penalty for having problems with the order. @amazonIN will always make profit. — Akshay Mathur (@akshaymathu) June 11, 2020

Chalo, someone's 2020 is going nice.