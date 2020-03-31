In UP's Rampur, the District Magistrate has set-up a special control room that allows people to call up the authorities in case of emergencies.

However, exploiting the same, a man called up the number, several times with a rather odd request - to get samosas.

He kept calling repeatedly and to teach him a lesson, the DM of the area ordered that he should be asked to clean the drain.

He clarified that the man was being irresponsible and this was the administration's way of making him contribute towards the society.

नाली साफ कर सामाजिक कार्य में योगदान देकर प्रशासन को सहयोग देते व्यवस्था का दुरुपयोग करने वाले व्यक्ति।

राष्ट्रीय आपदा के समय आप सभी का सहयोग प्रार्थनीय है।

जिम्मेदार नागरिक बनें।

स्वस्थ रहें। सुरक्षित रहें। pic.twitter.com/4vMMp97OLp — DM Rampur (@DeoRampur) March 29, 2020

Meanwhile people also seemed pretty aprreciative of the DM's actions.

Guess the man needed a lesson.