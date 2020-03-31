In UP's Rampur, the District Magistrate has set-up a special control room that allows people to call up the authorities in case of emergencies.
However, exploiting the same, a man called up the number, several times with a rather odd request - to get samosas.
He kept calling repeatedly and to teach him a lesson, the DM of the area ordered that he should be asked to clean the drain.
4 समोसा भिजवा दो... चेतावनी के बाद आखिर भिजवाना ही पड़ा।— DM Rampur (@DeoRampur) March 29, 2020
अनावश्यक मांग कर कंट्रोल रूम को परेशान करने वाले व्यक्ति से सामाजिक कार्य के तहत् नाली सफाई का कार्य कराया गया। pic.twitter.com/88aFRxZpt2
He clarified that the man was being irresponsible and this was the administration's way of making him contribute towards the society.
नाली साफ कर सामाजिक कार्य में योगदान देकर प्रशासन को सहयोग देते व्यवस्था का दुरुपयोग करने वाले व्यक्ति।— DM Rampur (@DeoRampur) March 29, 2020
राष्ट्रीय आपदा के समय आप सभी का सहयोग प्रार्थनीय है।
जिम्मेदार नागरिक बनें।
स्वस्थ रहें। सुरक्षित रहें। pic.twitter.com/4vMMp97OLp
Meanwhile people also seemed pretty aprreciative of the DM's actions.
Realy good work sir ...— Vinod tiwari (@vinodti42236667) March 29, 2020
Good work sir— abhijeet misra (@abhijeet8686) March 29, 2020