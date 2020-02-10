Google Maps are among a few pieces of technology that are helping humans every day. Whether it's giving us directions to reach our destination or telling us what other people feel about the places before we've even got there, Google Maps is now an essential part of our lives.

While the virtual map is always there for our help, if we don't use it right, we can end up in some really weird places like this guy here.

The man claims that he was following the instructions that were given by Google Maps. According to AutoEvolution , a man fell partially through the ice on the Mississippi River at around 3 AM. Why?

The local fire department immediately responded to the call and found the man in the freezing water.

The good thing is that the man is fine now as he was immediately transferred to the nearest hospital.

As per rescuers, the man misunderstood the instructions which told him to cross the Stone Arch Bridge, which is built above the river.

The people also agreed that the man may have misunderstood the navigation.

Engage brain before using Google Maps.https://t.co/1F1TOEZPgQ — John Kettlewell (@jjkettlewell) February 10, 2020

This Guy Says Google Maps Told Him to Cross a Frozen River, So He Did (And Fell) https://t.co/haguXY7nqk via @_autoevolution_ Google maps is only a guide, it's not meant to be taken literally. — Tenor Sax (@SaxTenor2020) February 10, 2020

Doctors should start advising people to start doing brain exercise. https://t.co/HZYmq0opsh — Steve (@straightguy83) February 10, 2020

PSA: Google does not know (yet) how thick the ice is on a frozen river. Google Maps is also not the Oregon Trail game. So don’t attempt to cross a river in the winter in MN. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/2JssFFW5G5 — kristy 🌕☃️❄️🥶 (@kristy527) February 9, 2020

https://t.co/leeEReXM23. and where does common sense come in? — Dog Lover (@DogLove37232338) February 10, 2020

Oh boy sure do love getting lost walking in -22c weather, having google maps lead you into the woods then telling you to jump a frozen river — kieran (@dklens) December 27, 2017

While technology is meant for making our lives easy, we must use it carefully and avoid getting into trouble.