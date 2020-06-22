Take this story for example.
A man from China ended up rupturing his bladder after holding his urine for almost 18 hours.
Bladder Ruptures After Man Holds In Beer For 18 Hours #SmartNews https://t.co/rsEElr0sWU— Valerie Hogan (@ValerieHogan) June 20, 2020
Apparently, the 40-year-old man, identified as Hu consumed more than 10 beers and slept in a drunken state through the entire day without going to the loo.
He was immediately taken to the Zhuji People’s Hospital in China’s eastern province of Zhejiang after allegedly holding in a huge amount of urine for way too long.
And, because the bladder suffered damage due to increased pressure inside the organ, he required an emergency operation.
But, fortunately three surgeons repaired the bladder without any further complications. Hu is now stable and is currently recovering at home.
Experts say, the human bladder can increase its size as fluids are ingested but its capacity is limited between 350-500 milliliters.
So, next time, if you can, please don't hold onto your pee. Just visit the bathroom.