It just takes a single act of kindness to save a life and this 18-year-old Masbazz Shaikh showed us how.

When everyone stood and watched a stray cat entangled in a rope and dangling from a house, he took it upon himself to rescue the cat.

When all others stood & watched, this 18-year-old Kherwadi resident (Masbazz Shaikh) rushed to rescue the stray cat which was entangled in a rope and dangling from a house above Pehelvi restaurant at Bazar road in Bandra.



Our 📷 Irfan Shaikh pic.twitter.com/mg2xSPtSyf — Bandra Buzz newspaper (@bandrabuzz) July 23, 2020

A thread on twitter shared that the stray cat was dangling above Pehelvi restaurant at Bazar road in Bandra.

Seeing this, Masbazz Shaikh rushed to rescue the cat.



As seen in the picture, he climbed up to the balcony, held on to the window for support to get the cat to a safer place.



Naturally, this garnered attention of people who couldn't help but appreciate such a noble act.

Thanks to this kind soul to climb and get the cat out of trouble 👏 — 🇦 🇲 🇮 🇹 (@amitsarda) July 23, 2020

This is the stuff real heros are made of 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻! — Priya Relwani (@PriyaRelwani) July 23, 2020

God bless this kid 🙏🏼👍🏼👍🏼 — Neil (@neilcp) July 23, 2020

Good work — Ramzan Sayyad (@tinusyd) July 23, 2020

It is because of people like Masbazz Shaikh that there's still hope in this world.