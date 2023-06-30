Most of us have spent time traveling via the Indian Railways as children. But traveling as a kid is very different from traveling as a grown-up. For instance, as a grown-up, you may have realized the many inconveniences and systematic flaws in journeying with our railway system. Actually, this Twitter user’s post about how terribly maintained the sleeper class of our trains is a wake-up call!

Travelled in a Sleeper Class Train Recently



The Condition was way Worse than anyone can Imagine, Overcrowded, 100s of Unreserved Passengers Sleeping on Floor, Unhygienic & Dirty Washrooms



That’s How Apparently Majority of the Indians Travel Currently, They Deserve Better — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) June 29, 2023

@Ravisutanjani’s post highlights the hygiene issue and overcrowdedness of the Indian Railways’ sleeper class. Though in his thread, he has not only pointed out the flaws in our trains but gone ahead and given some great solutions to the problems. Here, take a look for yourself.

I very frequently Travel in Trains, Preferably Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Vande Bharat & 2/3 AC Most of the times



This time we chose Sleeper for an Overnight Journey, after maybe 3-4 Years — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) June 29, 2023

Even I shared my seat yesterday with a lady and her kids. Couldn’t sleep the entire night and have a long Trek to Kedarnath but it’s fine.



I could manage but there are so many people travelling in SL & GN beyond capacity on Daily Basis — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) June 29, 2023

This problem is more of a scale & volume that Indian Railways handles on Daily Basis



Despite having one of the Largest Rail Network in the World and over 13,000 Daily Passengers Trains,



It becomes challenging for Railways — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) June 29, 2023

However here are a few suggestions



• Increase the Number of Unreserved & Sleeper Coaches in High Traffic Routes



• Use of AI to balance between Supply & Demand Better, few Developed Countries are already leveraging it — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) June 29, 2023

• Rapid Infrastructural Overhaul – To improve tracks and speed, reduce every frictions



This is apparently the most challenging task for Railways but can significantly solve good number of issues — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) June 29, 2023

Here's how people are reacting to it –

The sleeper class is the new unreserved coach.. and it's been the case for quite a few years now.. 3AC hasn't managed enough numbers to accommodate those from sleeper class.. ideally we should've added more 3AC coaches.. Vande Bharat bought in an entirely new category. — patalmypal.btc .eth .sol .shm 🔑👁️🌊☕ (@patalmypal) June 29, 2023

Yes, India is not where people travel in 3rd,2nd class but real India is people who are traveling in sleeper and general class — Anurag Singh (@AnuragUm) June 30, 2023

Railways are an important component of our transport system but also the most unorganised system.



Just the AC compartments are sorted, rest really need some work to be done. — Parul T Bhargava (@conundrumation) June 29, 2023

Even 3rd AC compartments look crowded these days. And unhygienic and unclean. And loud, will people playing media on their phones in speaker mode on full volume. People should learn basic cleanliness and basic public etiquette. Yes people deserve better and only people can make… — Vishnu (విష్ణు మూర్తి) (@vmurthy77) June 29, 2023

@AshwiniVaishnaw @PMOIndia @RailMinIndia @narendramodi



Such observations can't be ignored, it's indeed the reality .The railway minister should take suo moto cognisance and do the needful. https://t.co/aG21mltvyb — Hara Dash (@haradash) June 29, 2023

Yes I too experienced the same while traveling to Varanasi, sleeper class felt like general with a lot of unreserved passengers occupying the walkway and doors .I had my seat in 3 Ac and though it was not overcrowded but still more than designated. Toilets were urine logged — Ayush Tripathi (@iAyush147) June 30, 2023

that’s the situation only in North Railways. South Railways is better as of now.. — Vinayak 🇮🇳 (@Vinayak_ts) June 29, 2023

Same happened with me last week.. I travelled in Sleeper class after around a decade.. That too it was a long distance.. Can't even think of travelling in Sleeper class again in future.. every coach had around 3x passengers than the capacity. Toilets were really worst.. 🤮 — Ramsteinrocky (@ramsteinrocks) June 29, 2023

Sleeper became general, 3rd AC became sleeper this is how it is going. Recently I bookes 1st AC got 2nd AC like seats in 1st AC coach. Tried 3 days but

Can't able to book tatkal tickets from @IRCTCofficial. Premium tatkal was out of my league. What should I do ? Mar Jaye !! — Lunar_Caustic (@Lunar_Caustic24) June 30, 2023

The common people deserve better.