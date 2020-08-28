He underwent 17 extreme procedures over the course of 13 years to make his head look like a skull and to get his ears removed. (Maybe a little too extreme for you and me but, that's how Sandro likes it and honestly, we are no one to judge his choices).
Just for your reference, he went from looking like this:
To this:
If people stare I really don’t care. If someone says something like 'you are a sick old man' then I will answer with 'thank you for the compliment'. Negative comments go in one side and out the other. It has strengthened my self-confidence above all.
Back in 2007, he saw someone on TV with spikes implanted in their head and that's when he first got interested in body modifications. Now, he has implants on his forehead, his forearm and the back of his hand along with a payment chip placed under the skin on his wrist.
My transformation has influenced my life, but I don't care. I should be accepted as a person, and above all because of my inner values. My appearance has had a huge impact on my chances of getting a job because a lot of companies are still very conservative and prefer to go with the flow.