Body modification takes the concept of make-over to new extremes but, there are some individuals, who despite all risks, like turning their passion into a way of life. Just like 39-year-old Sandro.



Sandro from Germany, who is popularly also known as Mr. Skull Face spent nearly £6,000 (₹5.8 lakhs) for modifying his body and transforming his appearance.

He underwent 17 extreme procedures over the course of 13 years to make his head look like a skull and to get his ears removed. (Maybe a little too extreme for you and me but, that's how Sandro likes it and honestly, we are no one to judge his choices).

Just for your reference, he went from looking like this:

To this:

Over the years, quite a bit has changed for Sandro with regards to his appearance but, he says these body modifications helped him in gaining self-confidence. In an interview he said:

If people stare I really don’t care. If someone says something like 'you are a sick old man' then I will answer with 'thank you for the compliment'. Negative comments go in one side and out the other. It has strengthened my self-confidence above all.

Back in 2007, he saw someone on TV with spikes implanted in their head and that's when he first got interested in body modifications. Now, he has implants on his forehead, his forearm and the back of his hand along with a payment chip placed under the skin on his wrist.

Among other things, splitting his tongue into two halves and getting both ears removed were some of the most extreme things he's done to his body. Any guesses for where he keeps his ears? Well, he keeps them in a jar. He said:

My transformation has influenced my life, but I don't care. I should be accepted as a person, and above all because of my inner values. My appearance has had a huge impact on my chances of getting a job because a lot of companies are still very conservative and prefer to go with the flow.

Next on his agenda is to get the tip of his nose removed and his eyeballs tattooed.