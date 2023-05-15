After months of speculation, actor Parineeti Chopra got engaged to politician Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony at Kapurthala House on Saturday. The actor took to Instagram to announce the news by sharing their dreamy pictures, and family, friends, fans, and well-wishers congratulated the two.

Parineeti Chopra Instagram

However, as the case usually is with social media, one individual got offended (and possibly jealous). He reduced their union to a ‘failed actor’ marrying a ‘dumb rich virgin guy.’

BTW, here’s the reported net worth of the duo:

Parineeti Chopra – Around ₹60 crores

Raghav Chadha – Around ₹50 lakhs

But sure, the woman’s the gold digger. Of course! We all know how incels get really worked up about a woman’s happiness. Seeing a happy woman is an eyesore for them.

And that dumb rich virgin guy is an MP, the youngest member of Rajya Sabha.

Naturally, Twitter is calling out the hot take no one wanted.

these incels on bollywood twt are why foreigners make fun of our men as being cringefail. All I see is a woman who is happily wed to her husband and here comes some small dick wagging his tongue against women. https://t.co/9E3R2IBIrc — mimi 💚🖤 queen alicent (@firdausnila_) May 15, 2023

The d*ck riding indian men do for other indian men is insane

bhai tu hai kaun??? https://t.co/WrV70FKe37 — Jun😼||sof (@enigmatic1006) May 15, 2023

all these men who consider every other female as a gold digger should stay single forever https://t.co/XYsbvDjnPE — siya (@listenn_linda) May 14, 2023

How sad and pathetic to be talking like this about two individuals. Itna toxic kyu hona yaar. #ParineetiChopra #RaghavChadha https://t.co/9ZrsEUM5wM — Meru (@MeruBhaiya) May 14, 2023

Just a google search will tell you Parineeti Chopra is a millionaire with A grade education, yet this misogynist scum shaded her. He is sure Raghav Chadha is a virgin and God knows how? Die virgin but never ever be with this ugg prig. Jealous DF! https://t.co/OimvBOSZH0 — Tanya Singh (@T19Says) May 14, 2023

this dudes english is just as bad as his sexism https://t.co/ahbvL4dmN4 — z ! ❀ (@ziggythebacha) May 14, 2023

Average triggered Indian incel dudes everytime they see something good going on in someone's life https://t.co/bkaBdyFyEr — nerd184 (@nerdt_) May 15, 2023

Somehow the girl is always humiliated for finding happiness in the end no matter if she is financially independent or not. https://t.co/2pbuxWa8at — Neyya (@RangamNeha) May 14, 2023

Why are people so toxic? Kisi aur ki khushi bardaash nahi hoti hai logon se. They found love and are happy. Just let it be. 🥲 https://t.co/qbZ3zRhRVQ — dr_vee (@dr_vee95) May 15, 2023

Ahh! Just another day of wondering when such unwanted ‘hot takes’ would cease to exist.