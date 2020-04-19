A young father and a very lucky man in Australia won a ₹22-crore lottery within days of getting fired due to the ongoing pandemic.

He will now be getting ₹9.75 lakhs every month for next 20 years. Which is around AU$20,000.

He won the Lott’s ‘set for life’ jackpot price and says that he couldn't believe his eyes the first time he saw that.

I checked my online account last night and saw I had won. I woke up my wife to tell her and she screamed. It’s unbelievable. I checked my online account so many times to see if it was real.

Naturally, the coupledidn't sleep that night.

We did not sleep a wink. We stayed up all night watching TV and talking about what we’re going to do. It is a wonderful feeling. We are a young family and we have a baby, so this will set us up for the rest of our lives. I recently lost my job because of Covid-19, and so this just gives me complete relief. I have been so stressed lately, but now I am so happy.

What kind of luck one needs to be this lucky?!