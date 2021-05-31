We're all seeing just how terribly the pandemic is impacting the entire country. For some people it's a matter of health and for some, a matter of livelihood. Sadly, a live example of this surfaced yesterday as a tweet by a man named Vikash Sanchi went viral.

Vikash tweeted saying that he holds a post-graduate degree in sociology and is currently trying to fend for himself by working as a manual labourer. He also went ahead and posted images of his resume underneath the same post, asking people for leads in employment opportunities.

Educationally I am a sociology postgraduate from Ambedkar University Delhi. I can work as a driver also. Any lead will be immensely helpful. Thanks in advance. — Vikash (@VikashSanchi) May 30, 2021

What's worse to see is that his resume clearly shows the many awards and accolades he holds. Not to mention that he is currently pursuing an MA in Literature from Kurukshetra University, Haryana. Although so far, the post has received endless comments offering him financial support, job opportunities and words of support! Here is what he posted.

Please help me to get any work. It's so hard to survive due to lockdown. Since lockdown, I have not been able to even get any labour work in the unorganised sector. Merely sustenance seems too hard in this time. I'm ready to work as daily wage labour also. Please amplify 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ptk280LS5D — Vikash (@VikashSanchi) May 30, 2021

And, here is how people responded to it.

Hi Vikash, kindly forward your resume to me on [email protected] or dm. Thanks! — Deepali Singh Varghese (@DeepaliSinghV) May 30, 2021

Bhai, this is really heartbreaking. I am sorry that you are going through such hard times

I have shared some contact details in your DM. Please check.

I hope things will get better very soon. You are not alone!!

Be strong. You are a meritorious person!! Respecting u Brother :) — इंक़लाब सिंह (Dalit's Advocate) (@sushantijs) May 30, 2021

Hi Vikash! You can also check at Transcribeme for part time transcription jobs. All the best with your job search! — Vanash (@VanashreeS) May 30, 2021

Please provide your account details — Semlha Gyatso (@semlhagyatso) May 30, 2021

Vikash,



You have taken the first step, now let us see if insaaniyat is still alive or not? I believe it is, and it shall prevail in your case too, ameen.



However, until then, have faith, be positive, and keep trying! — Riz Man😎👍 (@YasirRi17846562) May 30, 2021

A M.A Sociology ambedkerite struggling to get a job and is in a difficult situation. Annan @thirumaofficial & @WriterRavikumar — anandth (@anandth) May 30, 2021

So so sorry for you @VikashSanchi. Hope you find a good job soon. Don't worry, yeh bura waqt hai, chala jayega. Good times will come. — Namraah Hassan (@namraah_hassan) May 30, 2021

Hi Vikash, where are you right now? Please DM me, if possible. — Awanish Kumar (@awanishkumar86) May 30, 2021

Don't know what to say.. — Balraj Harsha ಬಾಲರಾಜ್ ಹರ್ಷ (@harsha_balraj) May 30, 2021

I hope your hard times end very soon brother. Stay strong. — AnkiT (@TheAnkitG) May 30, 2021

The lockdown consequences. Hope the ruling authorities realise the sufferings and misery what common people are going thro.jaihind — Vikrant Urval (@UrvalVikrant) May 30, 2021

Hi, do you have regular access to the internet and an electronic device? If yes, there are some content writing groups on Facebook that I can share with you — Infidreamer (@infidreamer) May 31, 2021

hi, if this is something you’re open to, could we crowdsource some sustenance money for you? i can help start a fundraiser. please let me know. — inquilab zindabad (@adhgra) May 30, 2021

Vikash, would you be able to teach online?

We would try and work out the logistics if you are able to do so. — wakilsahiba (@legalmasala) May 30, 2021

Truly heartbreaking to see.