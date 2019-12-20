2 people have lost their lives to police firing in the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru.

Now, CCTV footage has shown Mangaluru police barging into a hospital, allegedly using tear gas shells, and kicking down the doors to the ICU in search of protesters.

The move is being seen by most quarters as an extreme step. Using tear gas and smashing down doors in a hospital are the biggest examples of police excesses.

Even if they were looking for protesters, there would also be hundreds of other patients in the hospital as well who would be under massive duress.

Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa will most likely be travelling to Mangaluru to meet city authorities.