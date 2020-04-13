The lockdown can sometimes make people feel really bored and lonely. It was no different for a Mangaluru teenager living in an apartment.

So the only obvious and understandable thing to do was to sneak in his friend. How, though? That was the question, since the authorities had put restriction on visitors.

The answer was suitcase. Yes, the teenager stuffed his friend in a big suitcase and brought him to the apartment building.

And that is when it got ugly. His neighbours noticed a movement inside the bag and informed the authorities.

Following which, they were arrested and are now facing charges in the juvenile court, reports Deccan Herald.

The reports suggest that the teenager comes from an affluent family and was living alone in the said apartment.

Wouldn't have thought things will go so far, but well...