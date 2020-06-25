Take this story for example.
“We are elected representatives. If we can do something quickly, we must."— News18.com (@news18dotcom) June 25, 2020
Photos of a local BJP Corporator Manohar Shetty entering a manhole to clear garbage from a rainwater drain went viral recently. @dp_satish reports. https://t.co/mwOa2mA1vG
The corporator from Kadri South decided to take matters into his own hands when the drain began to overflow with heaps of garbage. The water was overflowing on the road, causing traffic problems and difficulty for pedestrians.
Earlier, Shetty had summoned labourers to clean the drain but they refused to enter the manhole. After the workers refused to enter the drain, Shetty ordered the city corporation to send a vehicle fitted with a high-speed water jet to clear the drain but, that too didn't work.
That's when he decided to enter the drain himself to clean it. In an interview he said:
The situation was getting bad. No one was ready to enter. Then, I decided to enter the manhole and clean the clogged pipe.
When he was asked as to why he entered the manhole Shetty said that it was part of his duty to do so as he is an elected representative. He further added:
We can’t force poor people to enter a manhole to clean the pipes for us. If something goes wrong, who will take responsibility? Which is why I decided to do the job myself. We can’t depend on officials for everything.
Ever since his photos went viral, Netizens have been showering him with praises.
Why cant people notice these kind of good work by a politician in tweeter. Still few likes n retweets😤— ସୌମ୍ୟ /सौम्य(Soumya)🇮🇳 (@souranjs25) June 25, 2020
Worth emulating, Sir! You did a great job.— d (@dbsen) June 25, 2020
'It Was My Duty': Photos of Mangaluru Corporator Entering Manhole to Clean Drain Go Viral https://t.co/CzX6srCoqI
Salute him (＊￣︶￣＊)— Gaurav Agrahari (@GauravA83997561) June 25, 2020
Salute to the spirit— Rajesh Pratap Singh (@rajeshpratsingh) June 25, 2020
🙏🙏🙏— Supermom (@GBA231964) June 25, 2020
Wow man.. Shayad @narendramodi @BSYBJP @AmitShah look at this & learn..— Arun Padmonkar (@ArunPadmonkar) June 25, 2020
It is important to know that entering a manhole is extremely dangerous and it could also lead to death. And, the fact that we still employ people to do this job without any proper protection, needs to change.
Hats off! We need more leaders like him.