Thounaojam Brinda, an officer in the Manipur Police has alleged that politicians, including a close acquaintance of CM N Biren Singh and the police top brass, had 'pressured' her to favour the accused, Lhukhosei Zhou, allegedly a drug lord, Indian Express reported.

On Tuesday, Biren Singh spoke to the media and said that the BJP government in the state would not be spared anyone involved in the 2018 drug case. He also refused to comment on Brinda's accusations, saying that the matter was sub-judice.

Our government’s war against drugs will continue and no party involved, whether friend or relative, will be spared under the present BJP regime in the state.

Brinda is currently facing a suo motu contempt case for her remarks on Facebook that allegedly undermine and criticise the judiciary. Her statement came after the alleged drug kingpin Lhukhosei Zhou was granted a three-week bail by the court of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Zou, the then chairman of the Autonomous District Council (ADC), Chandel, had been arrested by a team of the Narcotics and Affairs of Border in 2018 from his official quarters reportedly with 4.6 kilograms of heroin and 2,80,200 numbers of 'World is Yours' tablets estimated to be worth about Rs 28 crore.