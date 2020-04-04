Healthcare professionals and other civic workers in India are facing a massive shortage of protective equipment amid the spread of COVID-19.

To increase the supply of protective equipment, Licypriya Kangujam, an 8-year-old climate activist from Manipur has designed a prototype of 'safety face shields' for our doctors at home.

Today I design a prototype of “safety face shields” for our doctors at my home. In market, it cost minimum around 1000₹ but my costs is just 35₹. Functions are same. I can improve the design.I am working to make 1000 piece in this week to distribute for free. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/CCGlzqzP7o — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) April 3, 2020

According to her tweet, the prototype designed by her costs just ₹35. Those available in the market cost ₹1,000.

Licypriya was inspired by a friend in Mexico, who is developing similar kind of equipment. She has named the equipment as Liface Protective Gear.

She also shared a picture of how the final prototype will look like.

Final design will come like this. Currently we are on developing stage...



Will share video on YouTube how to develop the design with simple methods to support our healthcare professionals.



Just an innovative attempt ☺️ to spend Quality Lockdown.. pic.twitter.com/Z0vy1jVHvJ — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) April 3, 2020

Netizens appreciated the efforts put in by the young activist to help those fighting the pandemic.

It is inspiring to see people from all walks of life coming forward to help our healthcare workers in whatever ways they can.