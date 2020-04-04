Healthcare professionals and other civic workers in India are facing a massive shortage of protective equipment amid the spread of COVID-19.
To increase the supply of protective equipment, Licypriya Kangujam, an 8-year-old climate activist from Manipur has designed a prototype of 'safety face shields' for our doctors at home.
Today I design a prototype of “safety face shields” for our doctors at my home. In market, it cost minimum around 1000₹ but my costs is just 35₹. Functions are same. I can improve the design.I am working to make 1000 piece in this week to distribute for free. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/CCGlzqzP7o— Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) April 3, 2020
According to her tweet, the prototype designed by her costs just ₹35. Those available in the market cost ₹1,000.
Licypriya was inspired by a friend in Mexico, who is developing similar kind of equipment. She has named the equipment as Liface Protective Gear.
She also shared a picture of how the final prototype will look like.
Final design will come like this. Currently we are on developing stage...— Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) April 3, 2020
Will share video on YouTube how to develop the design with simple methods to support our healthcare professionals.
Just an innovative attempt ☺️ to spend Quality Lockdown.. pic.twitter.com/Z0vy1jVHvJ
Netizens appreciated the efforts put in by the young activist to help those fighting the pandemic.
You are a genius and a very kind person— Real Men Care (@Danny201817) April 4, 2020
This is really great 👌👍— SHIVAM PATEL(शिवम पटेल) (@shivam2403) April 3, 2020
Lovely keep working.and God bless u dear lici— NITISH 🐇 (@nitishk55318278) April 3, 2020
It is inspiring to see people from all walks of life coming forward to help our healthcare workers in whatever ways they can.