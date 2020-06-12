It is during tough times like these that we regain our hope in humanity.



As it turns out, a woman from Manipur ferried a recovered COVID-19 patient from Imphal to Kamjog district which is over 100 kilometres away!



The woman auto-driver stepped in when the ambulance service of the state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences refused to drop her home because she was from another district. This is the same hospital where the patient was treated for COVID-19.

Seeing this noble deed, Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, on Thursday gave her monetary reward of Rs.1,10,000.



Laibi Oinam had retuned from Kolkata and volunteered to drop the recovered patient. She drove for eight hours which lasted from May 31st to June 1st.



It took her so long to reach the destination because of fog and rough terrain. Laibi, aware of the patient's history and without the fear of contracting the virus, drove till the girl reached the Kamjong district headquarters.

Glad to honour and hand over a cash reward of Rs.1,10,000 to Smt Laibi Oinam, a auto driver from Pangei who took the trouble to take the discharged girl from JNIMS covering 8 hours journey to Kamjong on midnight of May 31. She truly exemplifies hard work and “service above self.” pic.twitter.com/oFwgcx0Kyz — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 11, 2020

She was awarded a monetary sum which was sponsored by some entrepreneurs of the state and also by Manipuri expatriates as a token of appreciation.



Miss Oinam is also a mother of two sons and the only source of income for her family. Earlier, a documentary film titled Auto Driver, based on her life also won many awards.

Some of the awards included the best social issue film in the non-feature category, at the 63rd National Film Awards in 2015; and in the Audience Choice category, the Best Short Documentary at the 2017 Women's Voices Now Film Festival.

People were all praises of her when they came to know about this selfless act!

Heartfelt thanks to her — Ayan Das (@Ayan_Dastweets) June 11, 2020

Congratulations 👏. You inspire 🇮🇳 — Vivek Pathak - Atmanirbhar Bharat🇮🇳 (@VivekPa77656400) June 11, 2020

Truly inspiring. Need more people like her. Respect. — Ingocha Singh Ningthoujam (@ISningthoujam) June 12, 2020

It is because of people like her that the world seems like a better place!