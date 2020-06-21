The local trains in Mumbai resumed operations for emergency workers from June 15 after 84-day gap and at the forefront of it are drivers, who are performing their duties in this time of crisis.

One such driver is Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade, a motorwoman who drives CSMT-Panvel Local train on harbour line.

Her photo was shared by the Central Railway, on Twitter recently, and was accompanied with a warning for the passengers to stay safe.

Many people reacted to the tweet, lauding Manisha and also requesting the Railways to provide her with gloves.

In January, Manisha had become the first pilot to operate Central Railway's new AC local, and was appreciated a lot for the same.

Keeping things on track, literally.