The local trains in Mumbai resumed operations for emergency workers from June 15 after 84-day gap and at the forefront of it are drivers, who are performing their duties in this time of crisis.

One such driver is Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade, a motorwoman who drives CSMT-Panvel Local train on harbour line.

Her photo was shared by the Central Railway, on Twitter recently, and was accompanied with a warning for the passengers to stay safe.

Mrs. Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade, Motorwoman with face shield & mask, driving CSMT-Panvel Local train on harbour line carrying essential staff as identified by the State Govt.

Appeal to passengers to take all precautions while travelling in local train. Be Safe, Be Alert ! pic.twitter.com/6yUyPEa9Lh — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 19, 2020

Many people reacted to the tweet, lauding Manisha and also requesting the Railways to provide her with gloves.

It’s good that you are taking care of your employees. She should be wearing gloves too. — Jasma Dixit (@JasmaDixit) June 19, 2020

Mask is fine But why face shield inside the cabin? Instead she should wear surgical gloves — Romeo (@vigilantcitzan) June 19, 2020

The CR's dedicated band of Women #CoronaWarriors at Work comprise the two motorwomen: (Mrs) Mumtaz Kazi and (Mrs) Manisha Mhaske-Ghorpade -- who come to work in full protective gear before entering the train cabin to carry out their duties daily.@Central_Railway #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/7Dzl9jISS8 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 21, 2020

In January, Manisha had become the first pilot to operate Central Railway's new AC local, and was appreciated a lot for the same.

.@MirchiJeeturaaj presents #ManishaMhaske the 1st #woman to become a #WomanPilot of the newest .@Central_Railway #ACTrain begining today.



Kindly send a congratulatory messages for her with #ManishaMhaske She will really love it. While we chat up with her on #MumbaiKiAawaaz pic.twitter.com/OQnAScrcTW — jeeturaaj rj (@MirchiJeeturaaj) January 30, 2020

