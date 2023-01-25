At this point, too many weird things happen in the Delhi Metro, that we’ve got the “ab kya hua” attitude built-in. But somebody decided to mix it up and left Delhi surprised. Imagine finding a random movie or TV show character in the Metro, when you’re minding your business, and they come and scare you. I’m not exaggerating, because that’s exactly what happened.

I mean, imagine being THIS man.

But, Manjulika wasn’t the only one – people also spotted characters from Money Heist and Squid Game. The ‘somebody’ who took it (the Delhi-drama) up a notch, was none other than boAt. This was for a promotional video for the brand.

The Delhi-based electronic gadget brand shared a video of the viral staged performance, and this has certainly turned heads.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) confirmed on Tuesday evening that the viral video of these characters was part of a commercial that was shot on the metro's premises with its permission.

Watch the video here:

Photo credit: Metro Rail News

Metro just got weirder. But, at least this is good weird.